Aug. 6, 2021
John J. Mills, 104, of Gilroy, California, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away Aug. 6. Private services to be held.
John was born in Hutchinson May 24,1917.
John married Helen I. Hanson June 18, 1941 in Montpelier, North Dakota.
John joined the Army and served in WWll and Korea. After his retirement from the Army John worked for Lockheed Martin in Sunnyvale, California and retired in 1971.
John is survived by daughters, Sandra L. Kizer (Hugh) and Sharon A. Kaekel (Charles); and two grandchildren, Marissa Martinez-Hoadley (Brian) and Lee A. Kizer