April 9, 2020
John “Jack” A. Schwarze, 71, of Hutchinson, passed away Thursday, April 9, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Private family graveside was Friday, April 17. Memorial service will be at a later date.
The Rev. JJ Morgan officiated.
John Alfred Schwarze was born Sept. 1, 1948, in Glencoe. He was the son of Alfred Frederick and Josephine Marlys (Keenan) Schwarze. Jack was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth, both at Church of Christ in Glencoe. He received his education in Glencoe and was a graduate with the Glencoe High School Class of 1966. Jack furthered his education at the University of Minnesota for two years.
On December 5, 1981, Jack was united in marriage to Annette “Nettie” Therese Smith at Church of Christ in Glencoe. Together they shared three children, Rick, Marc, and Stephanie Smith. Jack and Nettie resided in Hutchinson. They shared 38 years of marriage.
Jack was employed as a Computer Technician at Hutchinson Technology Incorporated for 17 years until his retirement in 2011.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and traveling. Jack also enjoyed spending with his family, friends, and grandchildren. He was a member of the Brownton Rod & Gun Club.
Jack passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson, at the age of 71 years. Blessed be his memory.
Jack is survived by his wife Annette “Nettie” Schwarze of Hutchinson; children, Rick Smith and his wife Sheri, of Hutchinson, Stephanie Meyer and her husband Luke, of Lester Prairie, grandchildren, Daniel Berwald, Hunter Schroeder, Mariyah Smith, Grace Meyer, and Jameson Meyer; sisters, Mary Blanchard and her husband Bill, of Crystal, Ann Fay and her husband Jim, of Brookings, South Dakota, Jill Grokett and her husband Ben, of Canyon Country, California; brothers, Lyle Schwarze and his wife Wendy, of Lake Shore, Kurt Schwarze and his wife Sharon, of Stillwater; and many other relatives and friends.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Josephine Schwarze; brother Lee Schwarze and his wife Nancy; nephew Michael Schwarze; father-in-law Douglas Simondet; brother-in-law Robert “Bob” Simondet; and stepson Marc Smith.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.