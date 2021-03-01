Feb. 26, 2021
John “Jack” Lindenberg, 86, passed away peacefully Feb. 26. Private services are planned for a future date; he will be buried at Pinewood Cemetery, Crosslake.
Jack graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1952, married Dorothy Farenbaugh in 1957 and moved to Minnetonka in 1964, where he founded Crystal Mobile Homes in Crystal. He later moved to Crosslake, where he founded Lindenberg & Associates Real Estate Co., where he worked until retirement, and then started spending winters in Crystal River, Florida, with his wife, Dorothy.
Jack enjoyed his cars (1953 MG), flying, boating, golfing, traveling, spending time with family and friends, and telling jokes. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus of Crosslake, Lions of Crystal River, Land O'Lakes Region Sports Car Club of America and the Hutchinson Kiwanis Club – Past JC’s.
Jack is survived by his wife, Dorothy Lindenberg; sons, John (Sue), Jim (Katherine), Jay (Robin); 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sister Joan Phillips; nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.
Jack was preceded in death by parents John Lindenberg and Ethel (Everdale) Lindenberg/Pendergast, and sister Marianne Rasmussen.