Dec. 17, 2022
John "Jack" Joseph McCormick, of Louisville, Colorado, passed away peacefully at his home on Dec. 17, at the age of 84.
John was born on Aug. 6, 1938, in Litchfield, the third of five children to Cyrus and Josephine McCormick. He spent his youth on the family farm, and in the small town of Darwin, where he made lifelong friendships, and often returned throughout his life.
John lived in California for over 30 years where he was married to Dianne Price and raised two children, Kevin and Brian.
John had a long and successful career as an engineer in the early days of computing. He worked for both small start-ups and fortune-500 companies in California and Colorado. John often marveled at the transformational impact of technology from his childhood on a farm to today’s digital society – a transformation to which he had a front-row seat.
After moving to Colorado, John met and married Patricia Scholes. Together, John and Pat made the most of their retirement years traveling the world, and enjoying quality time with family, friends, and neighbors. John enjoyed the remainder of his life with Pat, his wife and constant companion.
He is survived by his wife Patricia Scholes; his sons, Kevin (partner Heather) and Brian (wife Basia); their mother Dianne McCormick, and his grandchildren, Graeme and Charlotte.
John was predeceased by his siblings, Thomas, Patrick James, Mary Josephine, and Michael.
John is remembered by family and friends as honest, sincere, and steadfastly reliable. Someone that could be counted on anytime for a helping hand or a wise piece of advice. He will be missed by all that knew him.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cristmortuary.com for the McCormick family.