May 31, 2023
John W. Krohn, 88, of Cedar Mills Township, rural Cosmos, passed away on Wednesday, May 31, at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. A celebration of life memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at the Krohn farm, 14474 CSAH 1 in Cosmos, with interment at 10 a.m. Friday, June 23, in Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield. Clergy officiating is the Rev. Sara Hein. Soloist is Greg Erickson. Congregational hymns are “ Amazing Grace” and “It is Well”. Urn bearers is John Krohn Jr.
John Wendall Krohn was born on May 17, 1935, in Newell, Iowa. He was the son of John C. and Mabelle N. (Pierce) Krohn. John received his education in Benson and was a graduate of the Benson High School Class of 1953.
On June 19, 1960, John was united in marriage to Betty J. Richardson at Evangelical Free Church in Walker. This marriage was blessed with three children, John, Vicky, and Brian. John and Betty resided in Cedar Mills Township, rural Cosmos. They shared almost 63 years of marriage.
John was a life-long farmer, also doing work with local area farm drainage and earth moving construction. John retired in the late 90”s however you could find him on a tractor, backhoe and doing general work around the farm until very recently. John was a member of Vineyard United Methodist Church in Hutchinson.
John enjoyed the outdoors, all aspects of farming, fishing, camping, and traveling to Branson, Missouri, California, and Canada. He could be easily convinced to take a trip to town or to pass through an implement yard. He loved collecting full size and toy tractors. John especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
John passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park at the age of 88 years.
Blessed be his memory.
John is survived by his wife, Betty Krohn of rural Cosmos; son, John Krohn of Wabasso; daughter, Vicky Langan (Mark Benkowski) of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Jody Langan-Jimenez (Roberto), Dustin Langan, Sarah Langan; sister, Shirley Daak of Riverside, California; great grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
John is preceded in death by his parents, John and Mabelle Krohn; son, Brian Krohn; sister, Carmen Holien.
The family invites everyone to the celebration of life and luncheon at the family farm on Thursday, June 22.
