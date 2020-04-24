April 18, 2020
John L. Tewes, 87, of Hutchinson, passed away April 18, at Prairie Senior Cottages in Hutchinson. A private family graveside service will be at Immanuel Lutheran Church cemetery in rural Hutchinson, and a memorial service will be at Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson at a later date.
John Lawrence Tewes was born Feb. 10, 1933, in Acoma Twp., McLeod County, near Hutchinson.
He was the son of Henry F. and Amanda (Prieve) Tewes. He was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Acoma Twp. He attended a rural grade school through the Eighth grade and continued his education at Hutchinson High School, where he graduated in 1950. John served in the U.S. Army from March 1956 through December 1957. Eighteen months of that was served in Germany.
On September 24, 1960, he was united in marriage with Harriet Mackenthun at St. John's Lutheran Church, Helen Twp., near Glencoe. They enjoyed nearly 60 years of marriage. This marriage was blessed with two sons, Michael and Kevin.
John was employed at the Hutchinson Leader, and when the Crow River Press was established, he continued as a pressman there for 35 years, retiring in 1995. John loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion. John and Harriet spent many years RVing, camping, fishing, and later traveling to many parts of our country.
John is survived by his wife Harriet; son Michael (Diane) Tewes of Rhodes, Iowa; son Kevin (Mary) Tewes of Rogers; grandchildren, Josie Tewes and Abbey Tewes of Rogers; brother Leonard Tewes of Hutchinson; sister-in-law Arlene Tewes of Hutchinson; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Amanda Tewes; brothers, Arthur, Walter, Edwin, Fritz, Roy, Willard, and Henry; and sisters, Ella, Verna, Dorothy, and Elsie.
Blessed be his memory.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Minnesota.