Oct. 27, 2021
John Michael Kobow, 71, of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, at the Carris Health Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. Funeral service was Thursday, Nov. 11, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. The Rev. Gerhard Bode officiated. Organist was Bev Wangerin. Congregational hymns were “On Eagle’s Wings” and “Peace in the Valley.” Honorary casket bearers were John’s grandchildren, Brooke, Brie and Brynn Kobow. Military honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
John Kobow was born Aug. 10, 1950, in Maple Grove. He was the son of Melvin and Caroline (Oswald) Kobow. John was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth March 22, 1964, by the Rev. Pfotenhauer at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Maple Grove. He received his education in Hutchinson, and was a graduate with the Hutchinson High School Class of 1969.
John entered active military service in the United State Army Feb. 24, 1970, at Glencoe, and served his country during the Vietnam era. He received an honorable discharge Oct. 26, 1971, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and achieved the rank of private first class.
On Feb. 16, 1974, John was united in marriage to Kathryn Dettman. This marriage was blessed with two children, Michael and Brian. John and Kathryn resided in Hutchinson. They shared 35 years of marriage.
John farmed in McLeod County and was also employed as a truck driver with Kottke Trucking in Buffalo Lake. John was a member of the Hutchinson American Legion Post 96. In his younger years, he was a school board member and Immanuel Lutheran Church Council member.
John enjoyed farming, baseball, playing cards, bowling, and watching and racing snowmobiles. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
John is survived by his sons, Brian Kobow and his wife Becky, of Hutchinson, and Michael Kobow of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Brooke, Brie and Brynn Kobow of Hutchinson; siblings, Ted Kobow and his wife Gloria, of Rock Island, Illinois, MarGie Kobow of Hutchinson, and Ann Steele and her husband Dan, of Hutchinson; many other relatives and friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents Melvin and Caroline Kobow.
