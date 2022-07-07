John Michael Magoon of Killeen, Texas, passed away March 27. He was born Jan. 5, 1965, in Litchfield, the eighth child of Roy and Donna (Anderson) Magoon.
John was the New Years’s baby in 1965. He grew up on the farm in Dassel, learning about farm chores and hunting.
John’s pride and joy were his two children, Amanda Lee and Michael Roy Magoon. Michael’s death at the age of 5 devastated John and he lived with the loss his entire life.
John became a fantastic welder, working for various businesses throughout Minnesota and Texas.
John and Yolanda Ford were together for eight years and were married on Jan. 15, 2022. His aunt Janice Lee, a Lutheran minister, had the honor of performing the ceremony for John and Yolanda.
John was preceded in death by his son, Michael Roy Magoon; his parents, Roy and Donna Magoon (Anderson); his brothers Glenn Magoon and Gregg Magoon. He was survived by his wife, Yolanda Magoon; daughter, Amanda Magoon and her significant other, Brian Long; grandchildren, Autumn, Chase and Oakley. He is also survived by his siblings, foster sister, Nancy Londroche (Gerald) of Georgia, Charles Magoon (Nancy), Wisconsin, Karen Mohlin (Dan) of Minnesota, Garry Magoon (Dawn), Minnesota, Colleen Garrity (Tom), New Hampshire, Colette Bolster (Ken) of Minnestoa, and Mark Magoon (Joyce), Florida. He is also survived by his special aunt Janice Lee (Larry) of Texas, and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his sweet furry girl Bandit who will miss her dad dearly.
A celebration of life will take place Saturday, July 16, at Darwin Rod & Gun Club located at 68350 U.S. Highway 12, Dassel, MN 55325, beginning at noon. It will be potluck, please bring a dish to share and photos and memories you have of John.