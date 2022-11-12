Nov. 8, 2022
John H. Mattsfield, 93 of Litchfield, died at Harmony River in Hutchinson, on Nov. 8, 2022. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Ellsworth Township. A visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday Nov. 14, at Johnson Hagglund and Cremation in Litchfield. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be held at Ellsworth Cemetery, Ellsworth Township. Military Honors will be provided by the Litchfield Military Honor Guard.
John Harry Otto Mattsfield, III the son of Arnold and Lydia Mattsfield was born on Oct. 27, 1929 in Ellsworth Township. He was baptized in 1929 and confirmed on May 16, 1943 both at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. He went to Litchfield High School and graduated in 1948. He grew up and lived in Ellsworth Township, Meeker County, serving in the United States Army from July 1954 until Nov. 1955, when he received the Army of Occupation Medal and was honorably discharged when his father passed and he needed to manage his family farm. On Nov. 3, 1956, he was united in marriage to Anne Rudberg at the Presbyterian Church in Litchfield. He was a crop and dairy farmer until 1972 when he bought and managed a retail store, Doffing’s Smartwear in Litchfield. He moved to Litchfield in 1982 and moved to Harmony River Living Center in 2019.
He was a member of the St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Litchfield, the Litchfield Male Chorus for 25 years, the Nelsan-Hortan Post 109 (Legion) since 1966 and the Litchfield VFW Post 2818 since 1958. He enjoyed horses, traveling, gardening, and spending time with his family.
John is survived by his wife Anne Mattsfield of Litchfield; daughter Gloria Mattsfield of Guthrie, Oklahoma; son-in-law Gordon Anderson of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Rosella (Jamie) Jorgensen, Andrea Anderson (Matt Valiant) and Virginia Anderson; great grandchildren, Ty, Jack, Alexander, Desi, Wyatt and Lyanna; brothers and sisters Jvonne Larson of Hutchinson, Joan Nelson of Atwater, Joel (Sandra) Mattsfield of Darwin; and many nieces nephews and great nieces and nephews.
John is preceded in death by daughter Deirdre Mattsfield Anderson; parents, Arnold and Lydia Mattsfield; infant brother Virgil; brother Jerry Mattsfield; sister June Rick; sister-in-law Cheryl Mattsfield; brothers-in-law, Wayne Rick and Howard Nelson; sister-in-law Arline and her husband Robert Krug.
