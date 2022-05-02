April 22, 2022
John William Elmer (Jack) Miller, 62 of Shorewood, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on April 22. A celebration of Jack's life will take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, with memory sharing at 6:30 p.m. at Cast and Cru Restaurant, 5185 Meadville Street, Excelsior. There will be a private family interment.
He was born on June 12, 1959, to John and Sedona (Quinnell) Miller. Jack spent his childhood in Hutchinson. In high school, Jack enjoyed playing football, basketball and baseball. He graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1977. In 1983, he graduated from St. Cloud State with a degree in English. Jack worked in cellular communications after college until the draw of the Grateful Dead had him relocating to Mill Valley, California. He spent several years living, working and following the Grateful Dead throughout California. Eventually, he moved back to Minnesota with his dog Jynx and settled in Minneapolis. It was in Minneapolis with Jynx that he met the love of his life, Terri Yontz. Jack and Terri were married at one of their favorite places on Earth, the Miller family cabin in Park Rapids. Their marriage was blessed with two wonderful boys who were the pride and joy of both Jack and Terri. Jack's greatest honor in life was being a stay-at-home dad for Wyatt and Casey. He lived every day for those boys. Whether it was playing at the farm, fixing cars, hanging out at the cabin, or attending their sporting events, Jack did it with gusto. You always knew when Jack was in the stands! He was so proud of everything Wyatt and Casey did and cherished every single moment he spent with them.
Jack has joined his loved ones in heaven, mother Sedona Miller; father John Miller; and sister Carol Dolder (Miller).
He leaves behind his adored sons, Wyatt (20) and Casey (18); former wife, Terri Miller; and beloved sister Mardi Miller; and brother Gary Miller; many nieces and nephews; lifelong friends, Mike Schmalz and Charlie Mallinson; and many many friends who enjoyed him.
Jack will be greatly missed in all our lives.
Huber Funeral & Cremation Services in Excelsior. 952-474-9595 huberfunerals.com