Feb. 12, 2022
John Ernest Miller, 83, of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away on Feb. 12, 2022. John was born June 7, 1938 at Meeker County Memorial Hospital. He was baptized, confirmed and married at Beckville Lutheran Church. He grew up on the family farm and attended a one room red brick school house on highway 23. In ninth grade he went to Litchfield High School graduating in 1956. John attended the University of Minnesota for two years, transferring to Dunwoody Technical College, where he graduated with a degree in drafting. His first job was in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, until he was drafted into the Army in 1962. He was stationed at Fort Detrick in Maryland. After being discharged, he returned to Litchfield and met Linda, his future wife. Last summer they celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary.
John took over his father’s farm and enjoyed farming for over 40 years. He raised both livestock and row crops. When he retired from farming, he worked at Hutchinson Technology. He enjoyed his time there, having colleagues and being a part of a team after working as an independent farmer. John was an outdoorsman, who loved growing things whether it be crops, vegetables or flowers. He was an avid skier, on both water and snow. He enjoyed hunting, golfing, music and travel. He was active in the community as a board member of Northwestern Bank (Wells Fargo), Meeker County Commissioner, and a member of First Lutheran Church.
John’s lifelong plan was to one day live in Florida. He and Linda moved to Florida in 2006. John was happy to be outside all year round, living by the water, boating and fishing. He lived his last few years in Charlotte, North Carolina, to be closer to his daughter and her family. John’s life ended peacefully after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s Dementia. John was an honorable man and truly loved his hometown of Litchfield. He will remain in our hearts.
He is survived by his wife Linda Miller, of Charlotte, North Carolina; son Beau and wife Katie Miller, of South Lake Tahoe, Nevada, daughter Kit Miller of Pristina, Kosovo and daughter Susannah and husband Scott VanDyke, of Charlotte, North Carolina; his seven grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Frances Miller; sister Rosanna (Arvid) Reinke; and brother Donald (Yvonne) Miller.
Memorials in his honor may be sent to the Meeker County Historical Society 308 North Marshall Avenue, Litchfield, MN 55355.