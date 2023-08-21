Aug. 18, 2023
John Nichols, 86, of Hutchinson, died on Aug. 18, at Fairway View Neighborhoods in Ortonville. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at St. John's Catholic Church in Ortonville. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at Mundwiler and Larson Funeral Home Chapel, Ortonville, and will continue at the church on Friday, one hour prior to the Mass. Inurnment will be Sept. 8, at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.
John Michael Nichols was born on Nov. 3, 1936, in Minneapolis. He was the son of Helen (Lilja) and Earl Nichols. At age 15, the family moved from Minneapolis to Fairmont, where he later graduated from high school.
In August of 1954, John enlisted with the US Navy and was stationed at Whidbey Island, Washington, from 1954 to 1961. He was Honorably Discharged on Nov. 30, 1961. After completing his service in the Navy, he completed two years of college at the University of Minnesota. John resided in Minneapolis from 1961 to 1992 and Hutchinson from 1992 to 2022. In 2022, John moved to Fairway View Neighborhoods in Ortonville. He worked for Medtronic in the purchasing department for many years.
On Jan. 26, 1963, he was united in marriage with Judith E. Gerhardt. They were blessed with 60 years of marriage and two daughters: Kristi and Lori. Despite growing up as a city kid, John developed a love for the outdoors and nature. Together, he and Judy bought and developed their own piece of land, and they built a log cabin from the ground up.
John had a service-oriented heart and volunteered with Amicus, providing friendships to inmates. He helped start the Hutchinson Habitat for Humanity Chapter, and he was instrumental in starting the Hutchinson Humane Society Chapter. John loved dogs and founded the dog park in Hutchinson and helped fundraise for the Big Stone County Animal Rescue.
John is survived by his wife, Judy of Ortonville; daughters, Kristi (Bryan) Delage of Dent, Lori (Robert) Neises of Waconia; three grandchildren, Kayla (Luke) Findlay, Ryan (Hannah) Delage, and Jenny (fiancé Elijah Cloos) Delage; three great-grandchildren, Ava and Wren Findlay, and one on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Helen Nichols; and sisters, Adeline Morgan and Marilyn Oberle.