Jan. 14, 2021
John R. Myllykangas, 64, of Hutchinson, passed away Thursday, Jan. 14, at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Memorial service was Thursday, Jan. 21, at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. The Rev. Rick Stapleton officiated. Special music (CD), “Daddy’s Hands”, “Simple Man”, “You Should Be Here”, “My Old Man”, and “My Superman”. Urn bearer was Daniel Myllykangas.
John Robert Myllykangas was born Jan. 30, 1956, at Litchfield Memorial Hospital. He was the son of Robert and Genevieve (Bergquist) Myllykangas. John received his education in Litchfield, graduating with the Litchfield High School Class of 1974.
On Dec. 9, 1978, John was united in marriage to Jill (Pedersen) in Grove City. John and Jill made their home in Hutchinson, where they shared more than 30 years of marriage. Their marriage was blessed with one daughter Jetta.
John worked at 3M for 25 years and decided it was not where he wanted to spend his time any longer. He then held multiple jobs the following years until retirement and learned a lot from them about life. John always strived to make things better and more efficient which was shown by his strong work ethic.
John enjoyed many things throughout his life. He was an avid deer hunter and always looked forward to deer opener and spending time with family. He was always trying to find something new and exciting to do whether it be hunting, bowling, driving race cars, or anything else that caught his attention. Never one to pass up a good time or chance to make someone laugh. John was very quick-witted and loved to make people smile even when they didn’t want to. John could also be seen at the local high school sporting events to show support for the hometown teams. He prided himself on not missing any of his grandchildren’s events and always made sure he knew all the kids and parents on each team. John would go to many auctions, some with purpose and others just to see what may interest him. He could be seen fixing up lawnmowers and other small engines to keep him busy after retirement. He would also enjoy going for a long drive to tour the countryside not ever really having a purpose or destination.
John passed away Thursday, Jan. 14, at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park after a four-week battle with COVID. May his memory be blessed by all who knew him.
John is survived by his daughter Jetta Myllykangas of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Daniel Myllykangas of Hutchinson, Alyssa May of Hutchinson, Colton May of Hutchinson, Kylee May, of Hutchinson; sister Peggy (Steven) Johnson of Darwin; brother Richard (Tammy) Myllykangas of Hutchinson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Genevieve Myllykangas; uncles, Gordon (Lillian) Myllykangas, James (Vera) Myllykangas, and Charles (Faye) Myllykangas.
