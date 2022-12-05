Nov. 26, 2022
John F. Rooney, 87, of Brooklyn Center passed away peacefully Nov. 26 of Parkinson's Disease with Lewy Body. Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church 7025 Halifax Ave. N. in Brooklyn Center. Visitation at 10 a.m.
John proudly served our country as a member of the United States Army Security Agency and was stationed in Korea. John was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 494 in Crystal volunteering in many capacities. He also served as the Commander and was recently honored as a Legacy Life Member. He was a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years. John was an avid fan of the Vikings and traveled to several Super Bowls. A do-it-yourselfer, he was always willing to help others with their projects. John will be remembered for his quick wit, adventurous spirit, and his generosity with his time and talent.
John is survived by loving wife Marguerite; children Kathy (Kenn), Mary Lou (Bob), John (Susan), and Michelle (Ted); six grandchildren, five great grandchildren; sisters Pat (Richard) and Phyllis (Lance); and brother, Bob (Kerri); many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents, Francis and Myra; brothers, Michael and Larry; sisters, Marcy and Dianne.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Minnesota Veterans Home for the compassionate care they provided for John.