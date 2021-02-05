Jan. 27, 2021
John Thomas Scholtes, 76, of Annandale, passed away Jan. 27, 2021. A celebration of John’s life will be held at a later date.
John was born in Minneapolis Dec. 4, 1944, to Michael and Dorothy (Dougherty) Scholtes.
John will be remembered as a favorite uncle, skilled artist often painting in Pointillism, photographer and free spirit. He lived in the Minneapolis West Bank neighborhood during the 1960s-70s
Survived by siblings, Maryann McCoy, Joseph, Catherine Felicetta, Raymond (Catherine), Robert (Carla), James, Christine Nelson; sister-in-law Jackie (Scholtes) Hadley; and brother-in-law Jerry Smith. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, friends, and his “adopted granddaughter” Alissa Beimert.
He was preceded in death by parents; and siblings, Dennis, Marlene, Charles, and Claire Marie Smith.