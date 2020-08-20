Aug. 18, 2020
John Thomas Wendolek, Jr., 94, of Silver Lake, passed away Tuesday, August 18, at his residence. A Mass of Christian Burial for John Wendolek Jr. will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, August 22nd at Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake. Interment with Military Rites at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Silver Lake. A visitation will be 12-1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 22nd at the Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake. The Rev. John Hayes will officiate. Organist will be Alice Nowak. Casketbearers will be John’s grandchildren; Heidi Kolasinski, Jeff Chalupsky, Megan Oleson, Erin Ferris, Jill Kohlmann, Nate Oleson, Jake, Joe, Jesse, Chad and Josh Wendolek.
He was born in Hale Township, Mcleod County on his family’s homestead Jan., 2, 1926. He was the son of John and Mary (Pokornowski) Wendolek Sr. Oct. 18, 1949, John Wendolek Jr. and Arlene M. Jilek were joined in Holy Marriage at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Silver Lake. God blessed their marriage with five children.
John engaged in farming for 58 years. He and Arlene moved into Silver Lake in 2005. John daily rode his John Deere lawn tractor to get the mail and to check things out around the neighborhood. He was a proud father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
John loved music and followed his son’s band “The Polish Playboys” faithfully. He also had a great sense of humor.
He was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake and belonged to the American Legion Post #141.
Survived by his loving wife Arlene M. Wendolek; children, Michael (Susan) Wendolek, Joyce (Todd) Rosenow, Jean (Neal) Oleson, and Julie (Fritz) Juno; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a daughter-in–law Linda Wendolek; a sister–in–law Yvonne Nowak; other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by a son Robert “Bob” Wendolek; his parents; three brothers, Infant Joey, Leo and Harry Wendolek; sisters–in–law: Arlene Wendolek and Veronica Jilek; and by brothers–in–law, Ronald Jilek and Louis Nowak Jr.
