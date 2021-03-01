Feb. 27, 2021
John Vann, 80, died Saturday after a long battle with dementia at his home in Grove City. A graveside service will be held at a later date.
John Vann was born May 23, 1940, in Vinita, Oklahoma. After high school John served four years in the Navy and then worked six years for Military Sea Transportation Service. In 1968, he was hired by Northwest Airlines where he worked for 35 years as a member of the ground crew in Seattle, Washington. He was united in marriage to Rebecca Nelson of Grove City in 1980. They were blessed with two children, Cameron and Tracy.
John was an avid golfer and played hundreds of rounds of golf with his friends and coworkers. His golf outings allowed him to travel to courses throughout the Pacific Northwest and beyond. His greatest joy was golfing with his children, helping coach their golf teams and watching them play in their tournaments.
The family would like to thank the Ecumen Adult Day and Hospice programs for their wonderful care and support.
John is survived by his wife, Rebecca Vann, of Grove City; son Cameron; and grandsons, Cohen and Cassius of Maui, Hawaii; and daughter Tracy of Tacoma, Washington. He is also survived by his brother Carl (Angie) Allen of Universal City, Texas; sisters, Bea (Van) West of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Lynette Allen, and Elizabeth Allen of Vinita, Oklahoma; and many nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his mother and step-father Mary and Silas Allen; and brother Willie Allen.