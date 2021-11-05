Nov. 1, 2021
Jolene May Wacker, 73, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, Nov. 1, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson. Funeral service was Friday, Nov. 5, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Stewart, with interment in the church cemetery. The Rev. Mahlon Bekedam officiated. Duet by Carol Maiers and Mark Maiers performing "It Is No Secret What God Can Do" and "One Day At A Time." Congregational hymns were "What A Friend We Have In Jesus" and "Amazing Grace." Honorary casket bearers were Jolene's nieces and nephews. Casket bearers were Wade Wacker, Shawn Wacker, Pat Wacker, Ali Hanjani, Bill Sonterre and Tim Buddenhagen.
Jolene Wacker was born May 9, 1948, in Glencoe. She was the daughter of Milo and Vera (Rennecke) Wacker. Jolene was baptized as an infant at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Fernando Township, and later confirmed in her faith as a youth at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Stewart. She received her education in Stewart and was a graduate with the Stewart High School Class of 1966. She furthered her education at Mayville State University in North Dakota, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in education and music.
Jolene was employed as a special education teacher with the Burnsville School District in Burnsville, and with the University of Minnesota music department. She retired in 2010. Jolene was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
Jolene enjoyed music, singing at weddings and funerals, and crafts. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Blessed be her memory.
Jolene is survived by her mother Vera Wacker; brothers, Roger Wacker and his wife Carolyn, of Brownton, and Tyrone Wacker and his wife Vereen, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; sister Linnea Whipple and her husband Val, of Ivanhoe, Audrey Fox, of Lakeville; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Jolene was preceded in death by her father Milo Wacker; brother Delano Wacker; nephew Lincoln Wacker; and brother-in-law Lyle Fox.
