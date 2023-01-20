Jan. 13, 2023
Jolene M. Mattsfield, 80, of Hutchinson, passed away on Jan. 13, at her home in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating is the Rev. Gerhard Bode, organist is Dr. Joan DeVee Dixon. Congregational hymns are, “Old Rugged Cross” and “Abide With Me”.
Jolene Mary Mattsfield was born on May 9, 1942, in Hutchinson. She was the daughter of Roland and Fern (Smith) Mattsfield. Jolene was baptized on June 14, 1942, and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth on May 18, 1958 at Peace Lutheran Church. She received her education in Acoma Township.
Jolene helped her family on the family farm before employment at West Central Industries in Willmar and Hutchinson. She retired in 2015. She volunteered at the Hutchinson Animal Shelter for many years which gave her great joy. Jolene also played bingo at Cedar Crest in Silver Lake while her mother resided there. Jolene was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Jolene enjoyed crossword puzzles, coloring and word-find books, traveling, fishing and going to church. She loved dogs and cats. Jolene especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Jolene passed away on Jan. 13, 2023, in Hutchinson, at the age of 80 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Jolene is survived by her brothers and sister-in-law, Wesley Mattsfield of Grove City, Wayne “Rick” and Chris Mattsfield of Lakeville; nieces and nephews, Rev. Wade Mattsfield of West Plains, Missouri, Sara Wittenberg of Circle Pines, Clifton Bailey of Lakeville, Laurie Smith of Apple Valley, Lucas Mattsfield of Esko; sister-in-law, Phyllis Mattsfield of Blaine; brother-in-law, David Bailey of Richfield; grand nieces and nephews; many other relatives, friends and the loving staff at Mykkanen house.
Jolene is preceded in death by her parents, Roland and Fern Mattsfield; brother, William Mattsfield; sister, Juliann Bailey; nephews, Tyler Mattsfield and Tyler Bailey.
The family invites everyone to the luncheon at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel immediately following the memorial service.
