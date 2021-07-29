July 28, 2021
Jon C Koepp, 61, of Litchfield, passed away at home Wednesday July 28 after a 20-month journey with cancer. Visitation will be 2-5 p.m., Sunday, August 1, and a memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 2, with visitation being one hour prior to the service, all at Beckville Lutheran Church, rural Litchfield.
Jon Christian Koepp was born Sept. 25, 1959, in Hutchinson, to Robert Sr. and Aurelia Koepp. He grew up in the Greenleaf and Beckville area and received his education at country and Litchfield schools, graduating in 1978. After his parents passed, he was raised by his brother and sister-in law, Bob and Muriel, and then by his great aunt Esther and her son Sidney Putzier on his dairy farm.
Jon developed a love for farming and John Deere equipment. He worked for several farmers until he found his true calling working for Ed Marklowitz for the past 28 years.
On May 23, 1981, he was united in marriage to Kathy Lee at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Following marriage, Jon and Kathy were blessed with two sons, Jay and Julius.
Jon enjoyed the outdoors where he loved hunting, 4-wheeling, and farming. When not outdoors, he loved watching all the old westerns, U of M wrestling, and spending time with his grandkids who were his pride and joy.
He is survived by his wife Kathy; sons, Jay and Natalie and their children, Berlinn, Reagan, Aurelia and Winston, and Julius and Maureen and their children, Josh and Emma. Sisters-in Law, Muriel Koepp and Diane Koepp; and brothers-in-law, Wayne Dinwiddie, Phillip Lee, Gary (Judy) Lee, Bruce (Priscilla) Lee and Dwayne (Tammy) Lee. Adopted family, Ed Marklowitz and Marlys Bjur, and many other relatives and friends.
Jon was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings; Robert Koepp Jr., Paul Koepp, Randy Koepp, Ruth Dinwiddie and Elaine Schlechter.