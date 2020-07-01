June 26, 2020
Jon I. Schwichtenberg, 86, of Hutchinson passed away Friday, June 26, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Wednesday, July 1, at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lester Prairie, with interment in the church cemetery. The Rev. Eric Nelson officiated. Organist was Jane Holasek. Soloist was Abby Schwichtenberg performing “Well Done.” Congregational hymns were “Praise to the Lord, the Almighty,” “Beautiful Savior” and “Battle Hymn of the Republic.” Urn bearer was Guy Schwichtenberg. Military honors by American Legion Ray Kirkpatrick Post 463.
Jon Irving Schwichtenberg was born April 15, 1934, in Lester Prairie. He was the son of Walter Herman and Malinda (Engler) Schwichtenberg. Jon was the youngest of four children. He was baptized as an infant May 6, 1934, by Rev. E.J. Necker at the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church and later confirmed in his faith as a youth March 13, 1947, at Moravian Lutheran Church in Waconia, under the guidance of Rev. Milo Loppnow. The family moved to Waconia when Jon was in fourth grade. He completed his elementary and high school education in Waconia and was a graduate with the Waconia High School Class of 1952. Jon furthered his education at Minnesota School of Business with emphasis on sales, marketing, advertising and basic accounting for two years. Jon spent his early adult years honing his considerable skills in construction and building fine custom cabinetry.
Jon entered active military service in the United States Army Jan.15, 1954, in Minneapolis. He served in the 11th Airborne Division as a parachutist. He spent his time in Kentucky as an office manager and pre-airborne school trainer for older commissioned officers until his release from active duty when he was honorably discharged Jan. 13, 1956, achieving the rank of Cpl. (T).
Immediately upon his release from active duty, Jon joined Lester Buildings. He was first employed as a shop foreman and over his 35 years progressed into advertising, sales, marketing vice president, chief operating officer and part owner.
On Dec. 28, 1956, Jon was united in marriage to Opal Hecksel at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Winsted. This marriage was blessed with three children, Brenda, Guy and Marc. The couple rented briefly in Waconia but moved to Lester Prairie as soon as Jon finished a rather huge do-it-yourself project of building their first home. They shared 44 years of marriage until the passing of Opal April 9, 1991. On July 22, 1995, Jon was united in marriage to Norma Stueven at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lester Prairie. They shared 24 years of marriage. The retired couple spent their summers in Hutchinson, and winters in South Fort Myers, Florida, at Estero Country Club at The Vines. They returned to Minnesota full time in fall 2013 due to Jon’s health restrictions.
He enjoyed his work and various hobbies of hunting, raising black labs, extensive competitive trap shooting, golfing, playing gin rummy, and elaborate model railroading. Jon especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a lifelong member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lester Prairie and the American Legion Ray Kirkpatrick Post 463.
In the eternal gift of grace through faith in his Savior Jesus, Jon experienced his much longed-for heavenly homecoming.
Jon is survived by his wife Norma Schwichtenberg of Hutchinson; children, Brenda Vinkemeier and her husband Daniel of Mayer, Guy Schwichtenberg and his wife Jennifer of Sartell, and Rev. Marc Schwichtenberg and his wife Shane of Rochester Hills, Michigan; grandchildren, Nathan Schwichtenberg and his wife Samantha, Laura Schwichtenberg, Stacy Fenton and her husband Benjamin, Abby and Katy Schwichtenberg; great-grandson Brody Fenton; stepsons, Greg Schmidt and his wife Kristin of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Kirk Schmidt and his wife Carolyn of Glencoe; step-grandchildren, Will Schmidt, Grace Schmidt, Nicholas Schmidt and Ellie Schmidt; and many other relatives and friends.
Jon was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Malinda Schwichtenberg; first wife Opal Schwichtenberg; siblings, Art and James Schwichtenberg, Lois O’Rourke; sisters-in-law, Marion and Geraldine Schwichtenberg; and brother-in-law Harold O’Rourke.
