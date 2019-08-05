July 29, 2019
Jon H. Quade, 56, of Hutchinson passed away Monday, July 29, at his home in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Riverside Church in Hutchinson. Officiating was the Rev. Arnold Allison. Worship leader was the Rev. Kagen Larsen. Special music by Leslie Korngiebel-Zeiss performing “Christ is Risen.” Congregational hymns were “My Sisters and Brothers,” “My Jesus I Love Thee,” “Another in the Fire” and “We Bid You Good Night.”
Jon Howard Quade was born Nov. 13, 1962, in Hutchinson. He was the son of Howard “Skip” and Roberta “Bobbi” Quade. Jon was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Hutchinson. He received his education in Hutchinson, where he was active in sports and was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School Class of 1981. Jon furthered his education at Colorado State University and Kendall College in Chicago, Illinois, where he earned his culinary degree in 1991.
Jon’s career path started first as a caterer at Wente Vineyards in Modesto, California. Next, he worked at Elliston Vineyards in Sunol, California. Jon then worked at Ernest & Julio Gallo Winery in Modesto, California, which is the largest winery in the world, and became the personal chef of Ernest Gallo. In 1997, Jon opened Jonny’s Restaurant in Hutchinson. He then operated All Occasions Catering.
Jon was a member of Riverside Church in Hutchinson, where he was involved with kitchen ministry. He was also involved with Gopher Campfire in Hutchinson, where he volunteered as a chef at the wild game dinner for many years.
Jon enjoyed golfing, playing the guitar, wood working and was an avid downhill skier. He also found enjoyment in gold mining, watching the Minnesota Twins and being with his dog, Addie. Another of Jon’s passions was flying. He built and flew his own airplane. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
Jon is survived by his father Howard “Skip” Quade and his partner, JoAnne, of Hutchinson; brother Kirk Quade and his spouse, Christy, of Hutchinson; nieces, Kelsey Quade of Minnetonka and Cassidy Cross of Bemidji; and many other relatives and friends.
Jon was preceded in death by his mother Roberta “Bobbi” Quade; and grandparents, Robert Bradford Sr. and Jeanne Bradford and Howard P. Quade Sr. and Carol Quade.
