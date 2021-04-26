April 18, 2021
Joseph Kelmer Stroklund, 37, of Hutchinson, passed away peacefully, Sunday, April 18, after a short illness resulting from organ failure. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life memorial service Saturday May 1, visitation will be 10:00 a.m., and service will be 11:00 a.m., at the Silver Lake Auditorium, 320 Main Street, Silver Lake, MN. In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a 529 College Account for the girls. Information is available on how to donate at his Caring Bridge site: https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/josephstroklund.
Joe was born in Hutchinson Jan. 23, 1984 to Leslie Stroklund and Lori LaPenotiere Stroklund. He grew up in the Mound and Hutchinson areas and worked 17 years for the JBenson Construction Company of Hopkins. He held positions from laborer, to Mitigation Specialist, to manager of the Rainbow International division of the company.
Joe was an avid hunter, enjoying pheasant and deer hunting with his father and brother, Mike. He also enjoyed snowboarding, fishing, target shooting and being with friends.
Joe’s passion in life was for his daughters, Destiny (11) and Trinity (7), and his “bonus” daughter, Carlina West (15). Joe was a devoted father who didn’t mind playing Barbies and braiding his daughter’s hair. They enjoyed picnics, swimming and bike rides together.
Joe is survived by his daughters; his parents Les and Sherie Stroklund of Silver Lake; his brother Michael (Sonali) of Willmar; and a large, blended family, including half-sisters, Nicole (Fiancé,Mark) Halonen, Jennifer Koertner, Rebecca (Erik) Lara; half-brother Tyler Kindseth; stepsisters, Lisa (Jeff) Bernard, Amy (Mike) Budd; and grandmother Marilyn Klose. He will be missed by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and close friends.
Joseph was proceeded in death by his mother; and his grandparents.