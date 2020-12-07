Nov. 27, 2020
Joseph Clark Lee (Shepersky), 44, of Litchfield passed away Nov. 27. Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Cornerstone Church in Litchfield, with the Rev. Jeff Garland officiating. While maintaining social distancing guidelines, the service can accommodate up to 250 people. The use of face masks by attendees is required, and we necessary steps will be taken to keep the church clean. For those who prefer or require continued precautions, webcasting and/or live-streaming is available in most situations.
Joseph Clark Lee, son of Phillip Lee and Kay (Shearer) Shepersky, was born May 26, 1976, in Park Rapids. He was baptized at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Park Rapids and confirmed at St. Phillip's Catholic Church in Litchfield. Joseph grew up and attended school in Litchfield. Following his graduation, he attended Ridgewater College where he studied auto mechanics, welding and electronics. Joseph worked several jobs in his life, mostly working for small engine repair. He spent two years in Grand Marais, and later returned to Litchfield, where he continued to live until the time of his death.
Joseph was a member of Cornerstone Church in Litchfield, where he was involved in the Men’s Christian Group and served as an usher. He was active in NA for many years, where he provided support to many others throughout the years. Joseph enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling, remote control cars and camping.
Joseph passed away peacefully on Nov. 27 at the Glacial Ridge Hospital in Glenwood.
He is survived by two children, Ty Morrison of Belgrade, and Trinity Lee of Big Lake; his parents, Kay and Pete Shepersky of Starbuck; siblings Nichole (Jeff) Glines of Villard, Scott (Maggie) Shepersky of Litchfield, Kevin (Mariah) Shepersky of Eden Valley, and Travis (Lisa) Shepersky of Starbuck; many nieces and nephews, and special friend Katie and her son Michael.
He was preceded in death by his father, Phillip Lee; uncle, Bobby Lee; grandparents, Leonard and Darlene Shearer, Harold and Freida Lee, and Ag and Rose Shepersky.
Starbuck Funeral Home in Starbuck is in charge of the arrangements. To send condolences to the family please visit starbuckfh.com.