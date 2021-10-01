Sept. 29, 2021
Joseph “Ron” R. Markovich, 90, of Litchfield died Wednesday Sept. 29, at Hutchinson Healthcare. A gathering of friends and family will be 11-3 p.m., Wednesday Oct. 6, with a service at 2:00 p.m., at Johnson Hagglund Funeral and Cremation. Interment will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed at johnsonhagglund.com.
Joseph “Ron” Ronald Markovich, the son of Joseph and Beatrice (Liban) Markovich was born Sept. 21, 1931 in West Allis, Wisconsin. He was baptized April 25, 1942, confirmed March 13, 1947, and graduated from Murray High School in St. Paul in 1949. Ron served in the US Airforce during Korea where he was a ham radio operator. He worked as a carpenter for many years prior to purchasing the Main Street Café in Litchfield, where he was the owner until 2013 when he retired at age 82. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and music. Ron played banjo and sang with many polka, ragtime and old time music groups over the years.
He is survived by his daughters Kim (Tom) Burdine of Lakeville, and Deborah St. Germain of St. Paul; grandchildren, Jeff, Tony, T.J., Casey, Angel, Sheila, Mary Lou, Tina, Amber, Aja, and Cassi; 12 great-grandchildren; 19 great great-grandchildren; sister Diane Sandin; and former wife Jan Markovich.
He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Beatrice; sons, Thomas Ronald and Joseph Anthony; brother Gary Markovich; and son-in-law Louie St. Germain; and former wife Joan DeRusha.
Please sign our online guestbook at johnsonhagglund.com