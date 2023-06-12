June 7, 2023
Joseph "Joe" William Ross, 67, passed away June 7 at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. A Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Friday at St Philip’s Church in Litchfield. Visitation begins at 10 a.m., also at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to your local 4-H Club would honor Joe nicely.
Joe graduated from Litchfield High School in 1974. He attended St. Olaf College and the University of Minnesota while earning degrees in biology and accounting. He worked as an accountant until retiring in 2020. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, softball and curling. Joe also closely followed the Minnesota Gophers hockey teams.
He is survived by his daughter, CiCi Kalous (Jay); siblings, Mary Kastner (Richard), and Dean Kellner; as well as nephews, nieces, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Esther (Geinitz) Ross; brother, Danny Ross; sister-in-law Joni; niece Jacqueline Ross.
He will be deeply missed by family and friends.
