Dec. 2, 2022
Josie C. Hansen, 98, a resident of The Sanctuary in St. Cloud died on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, at First Lutheran Church in Litchfield. A visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation in Litchfield and one hour prior to the service at the church. The service will be livestreamed at www.johnsonhagglund.com
Josie Carol Hansen, the daughter of Frank and Anna (Linert) Walker Sr., was born on Oct. 2, 1924 in Strathcona. She was united in marriage to Frank Rutkowski on April 13, 1943, and was later married to James L. Hansen. She lived in Roseau, Moorhead and Litchfield. Over the years Josie worked on the farm, for Woolen Mills and Jennie-O Produce. She was a member of First Lutheran Church and was a life member of the Admiral Benson V.F.W. Post 2818 Auxiliary. Josie was an expert at growing African Violets; she was a super fisher woman and enjoyed embroidering, quilting, puzzles, playing bingo, taking trips to the casino and spending time outside working on her flowers and lawn.
Josie is survived by her children, Lylie Miller of Darwin, and her fiancé, Darwin Koll and Judy Fruth (husband Ted) of Coon Rapids. Also surviving are grandchildren, Jenny Miller of Litchfield, Rick Miller of Darwin, Albert (Pam) Miller of Litchfield, John (Mary) Raskie of Litchfield, Jeff Raskie of Lansing, Kansas, Joey (Paula) Raskie of Katy, Texas, Joan Raskie of St. Cloud, James (Anne) Raskie of Maple Grove, Frank (Hollie) Rutkowski of Carver, Eric (Diane) Johnson of Suffolk, Virginia and Wayde Johnson of Pine City; 24 great grandchildren; 20 great great grandchildren and two great great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; former husbands, Frank and James; son Perry Rutkowski; daughter Iris Raskie; sons in law, Ronald Miller and Gerald Raskie; siblings Albert, Albert II, Bill, John, Anne, Victoria, Victor, Bertha, Mary, Frank and Jim; great granddaughter Lisa Woolard and great grandson Quinton Johnson.
