Joyce Marie (Larson) Boxell was born on June 14, 1954, in Litchfield, to Chester Donald Larson and Muriel Christine (Hageseter) Larson. Joyce grew up on her parent’s farm and gained her father’s love for horses. Joyce graduated from Grove City High School in 1972. Joyce met the love of her life at the Congress Horse show in the early 70’s and moved to Princeton, Indiana where she married Butch (James Paul) Boxell. She worked as a court administrator for Gibson County, clerically assisted a judge, and worked as a secretary for the Law Office of Ballard & Reeves while she was in Indiana. In 2001, Joyce moved back to her family’s farm in Danielson township and raised horses and enjoyed the country life. She also purchased a cabin on Lake Minnie Belle, three doors down from her sister, and enjoyed watching family and friends use a sailboat she purchased and living lake life. Joyce then went to what she referred to as “barbie boot camp” and joined Northwest Airlines as a flight attendant, later transferring to Delta Airlines, and enjoyed the travel benefits. Joyce loved to shop, shop, shop, always searching for a bargain, the perfect deal or a hidden treasure. In addition to her love for horses, Joyce was fond of English Bulldogs and raised several during her lifetime.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; and brother Donald J. Larson. She is survived by her sister Linda C. Larson (Bryan); brother Harold E. Larson; sister-in-law Mavis Larson; nephews Gordon (Diane), Dale (Nancy), Brandon (Amy) and James (Jenny) Larson; and nieces Sherry Jean Larson and Laura Beach. She is also survived by five great-nieces; ten great-nephews; many great great-nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.
There will be a private graveside service for the family at Arndahl cemetery.
