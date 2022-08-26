Aug. 19, 2022
Joyce M. Christensen, 74, of Hutchinson, formerly Windom, passed away on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Ecumen Oaks in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel with interment in Lakeview Cemetery in Windom. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Joseph Ostlund. Musical selections were, "When I Get Where I'm Going" By Brad Paisley and "Go Rest High On That Mountain" By Vince Gill. Casket bearer was Brendan Haley.
Joyce Maxine (Haley) Christensen was born on Jan. 19, 1948, in Windom. She was the daughter of Francis Haley Sr. and Esther Rankin. Joyce attended school in Lake Lillan and completed the eighth grade.
Joyce resided in Windom and later moved to Cosmos before she moved into The Oaks in Hutchinson.
Joyce was a caregiver and enjoyed taking care of her family and friends.
Joyce enjoyed westerns, old country music, going on day trips with the girls, and doing word search puzzles. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Joyce passed away on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Ecumen Oaks in Hutchinson at the age of 74 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Joyce is survived by her many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly; many other relatives and friends.
Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Esther Haley; significant other Doug Axford; siblings, Gladys, Margaret, Doris, Doyle, Lyle, Raymond, Robert, and Francis Jr.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.