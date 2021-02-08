Feb. 2, 2021
Joyce E. Conn, 91, of Hutchinson, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Friday, Feb. 5, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Paul Wolf. Special music was “The Old Rugged Cross,” “On Eagle’s Wings” and “Amazing Grace” (bagpipe). Urn bearer was Michael Geiser.
Joyce Elizabeth Conn was born Sept. 4, 1929, in Manchester, Iowa. She was the daughter of James and Merna (Veden) Fee. Joyce was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith. She received her education in Wadena and was a graduate with the Wadena High School class of 1947.
On Feb. 7, 1948, Joyce was united in marriage to James Geiser Sr. at St Ann's Catholic Church in Wadena. This marriage was blessed with nine children, Paula, Ellen, Nancy, James Jr., Steven, Catherine, Michael, Sara and Rita.
In 1989, Joyce was united in marriage to Joseph Conn in Copperas Cove, Texas. Joyce and Joseph resided in Copperas Cove. They shared 16 years of marriage until the passing of Joseph in 2005. After Joseph passed, Joyce moved back to Hutchinson.
Joyce was employed at Telex Communications in Glencoe. She was a member of the Killeen, Texas, hospital auxiliary and the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary in Copperas Cove, Texas. Joyce was also a member of the St. Pius X Catholic Church in Glencoe.
She enjoyed golf, traveling and walking her dog. Joyce especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Blessed be her memory.
Joyce is survived by her children, Paula Pope of Hutchinson, Ellen Geiser of Hutchinson, Nancy (Larry) Peterson of Lester Prairie, Catherine Geiser of Hutchinson, Michael (Jane) Geiser of Rochester, Sara Geiser of Hutchinson, and Rita (Gary) Geiser of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Tammy (Jim) Mrkvicka, Kelly (Jason) Weinzetl, Barry (Julie) Peterson, David (Krista) Pope, Cary (Elizabeth) Pope, Elizabeth (Marty) Reilly, Selena Geiser, Jennifer (Chad) Heldt, Jacob (Stephanie) Geiser, Rachel (Drew) Weber, Seth (Brita) Frederickson, Kris (Darcie) Baumann, Shelby Geiser-Norgaard, and Michael (Ann) Tepoorten; brother James Rice of St. Paul; daughter-in-law Ronda Geiser of Eden Prairie; many other relatives and friends.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, James and Merna Fee; first husband James Geiser; second husband Joseph Conn; sons, James Geiser Jr. and Steven Geiser; and siblings, Muriel Anderson and Nancy Clark.
