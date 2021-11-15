Oct. 28, 2021
Joyce E. Piehl, 87, of Rochester, formerly Hutchinson, passed away from cancer Thursday, Oct. 28, at Shorewood Senior Campus in Rochester. Memorial service was Saturday, Nov. 13, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. JJ Morgan & Rev. Dick Piehl officiated. Organist was Dianne Wanzek.
Soloist was Randy Koppen "On Eagle's Wings" and "How Great Thou Art." Congregational hymns were "Blessed Assurance" and "It Is Well With My Soul." Honorary urn bearers were Sam Mueting, Cody Dees, John Mueting, Daniel Porter, John Porter, Ben Porter, Mike Glynn, Jesse Jackson, Scott Gilbertson. Urn bearer was Matthew Johnston.
Joyce Elaine Piehl was born June 5, 1934, in Waseca. She was the daughter of Earl and Alma (Wendler) Utzinger. She was baptized as an infant July 29, 1934, at the Evangelical Church in Waseca and later confirmed in her faith as a youth April 18, 1948, in Brainerd. She received her education in Brainerd and was a graduate with the Washington High School Class of 1952. Joyce attended North Central College in Naperville, Illinois for two years, and Westmar College in LeMars, Iowa for one year.
On Aug. 26, 1955, Joyce was united in marriage to Bill Piehl at the Evangelical United Brethren Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with four daughters, Cathy, Carol, Connie, and Carla. Bill and Joyce resided and farmed in Hassan Valley Township, Minnesota. They moved to a townhouse in Hutchinson in 1997 and later moved to Rochester in 2014. Bill and Joyce shared 61 years of marriage.
Joyce was a lifelong homemaker and farmer's wife. Faith, family, and friends were her motto. Her faith was very important to her. Joyce especially cherished the time she spent with her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends. Music was her passion and talent. Joyce was the church organist, pianist, and sang in the choir for 35 years at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Hutchinson. She also played for many church weddings, funerals, and retirement homes. Joyce was a member of the Hutchinson Community Crow Chorus River Singers for 10 years and Sweet Adelines during the 1970s.
Over the years she was active in various clubs and organizations. For 30 years Joyce delivered meals to people in their homes through Meals on Wheels. She was in the neighborhood Extension Group "Busy Bees" for 30 years, and a member of Gideon International. Joyce taught Sunday School, Release Time classes and was a Church Youth Group leader with Bill. Joyce also enjoyed being a "red hatter" in the Les Flammes Rouges Red Hat Society.
Other hobbies included attending her kids' and grandkids' school events, music concerts, plays, and sporting events, playing different card games and scrabble, having, and going to many garage sales, and daily walks with Bill in the Hutch Mall. Joyce loved to entertain and host family and friends for meals. Bill and Joyce spent nine winters in Arizona. Joyce made friends wherever she went.
Joyce passed away from cancer Thursday, Oct. 28, at Shorewood Senior Campus in Rochester, at the age of 87 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Joyce will be dearly missed by her daughters, Cathy Maguire and her husband Allan, Carol Porter and her husband Paul, Connie Gehrke and her husband Cliff, Carla Mueting and her husband Tim; grandchildren, Angela (Maguire) Jackson and her husband Jesse, Kristy (Maguire) Glynn and her husband Mike, Daniel Porter and his wife Amy, John Porter and his wife Charity, Naomi Porter, Benjamin Porter and his wife Valerie, Jennifer (Johnston) Gilbertson and her husband Scott, Matthew Johnston, Samuel Mueting and his husband Cody Dees, and John Mueting and his fiancé Jenny; great-grandsons, Luke and Leo Jackson, Charlie and Max Glynn, Luke, Isaiah, and James Porter, James Gilbertson; brother Rolly Utzinger; many other relatives and friends.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Alma Utzinger; husband Bill Piehl; brother Harold Utzinger.
Joyce wanted to thank all of you, her loved ones and friends who contributed so much and in so many ways to the fullness of her life. May the good Lord bless and keep you. We would like to extend our gratitude for the Rochester Season's Hospice Care she received in her Independent Living Apartment at Shorewood.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.