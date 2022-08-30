Aug. 24, 2022
Joyce Eichten, 68, of Hutchinson, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Regions Hospital in St. Paul. Celebration of life was Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 and Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 at Dobratz Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Prayer Service was Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Dobratz Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Cemetery in Millerville. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Mike Hanton. Casket bearers were, John Travis, Erik Travis, Bill Eichten, Bob Eichten, Tristen Frisbie, Evan Eichten.
Joyce Eichten was born on May 2, 1954, in Cheverly, Maryland. She was the daughter of Cleates and Alice (Supple) Woitas. She received her education in Minnesota Lake, Minnesota, and was a graduate of the Minnesota Lake High School Class of 1972.
On Aug. 17, 1985, Joyce was united in marriage to Bradley “Brad” Eichten in Mounds View. Joyce and Brad made their home in Hutchinson, where they shared 37 years of marriage. Joyce was blessed with six children, Jamie, Kate, Tim, Kellan, Ben, and Braden
Joyce was a flight attendant for Republic Airlines until she moved on to Northwest Airlines where she retired in 2010.
Joyce enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking, making pickled vegetables, spending time at Lake Aaron in Millerville, fishing, and making her home smell immaculate by burning candles. Her favorite time of the year was when football started in the fall. Joyce would spend every Sunday watching football. She especially enjoyed spending time with her friends, family, two Shih Tzu’s, Ragnar and Luna, and going to her grandchildren’s events.
Blessed be her memory.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Brad Eichten of Hutchinson; children, Jamie (Laura) Frisbie of Chanhassen, Kate (John) Travis of Hutchinson, Tim (Becky) Frisbie of Chanhassen, Kellan Eichten of Hutchinson, Ben (Steph) Eichten of Hutchinson, Braden Eichten of McGregor; grandchildren, Tristen, Ev, Bryson, Joslyn, Kinsley, Maverick, Brinley, and Theodore; mother, Alice Woitas of Minnesota Lake; many other relatives and friends.
Joyce is preceded in death by her father, Cleates Woitas; brother, Bob Woitas.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.