Joyce Marcella Goepfert, 99, of Cokato went to be with Jesus May 3.
Funeral will be at 3 p.m. Friday, May 19, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cokato, 280 Third St. SE).
She was born July 2, 1923, in Regal, the daughter of Sidney L. Roberts and Edith A. Roberts. She attended school in Regal, Belgrade and Arlington. She married Stanley Goepfert on Sept. 30, 1949, at St. James Lutheran Church in Howard Lake. Their union was blessed with three sons, Richard, Thomas and James.
Stanley and Joyce farmed northwest of Howard Lake at the family dairy farm until Stanley passed away in 1978, at the age of 55 years. Joyce also worked outside of the home and farm for many years, mainly at Coast to Coast in Cokato, and later at the Lake Bowl in Howard Lake.
Joyce enjoyed puzzles and reading, but the thing she enjoyed most was her family. She loved having the family around and looked forward to visits with the grandkids. She especially enjoyed going up north to the lake and fishing with the family. Road trips were her favorite way to travel. She had her last big road trip at the age of 94 to Colorado. Duluth and Itasca were also favorite vacation spots.
On July 1, 2022, she moved to the Howard Lake Care Center, residing there until her passing at the age of 99 years, 10 months and 1 day
She was preceded in death by her parents, and by her mother and father-in-law, Louise and Emil Goepfert. Also preceding her in death were her brother, Pat Roberts, brother-in-law, Arvid, Goepfert, husband, Stanley, son, James Goepfert, grandson, Eric Goepfert, and great-grandson Ethan.
She is survived by her sons, Richard (Judy), Thomas (Paulette) Goepfert, and grandchildren, Elaine Goepfert (Jason Albrechtson), Jacob Goepfert, Luke Goepfert, Jennifer Goepfert (Travis Pedersen), Christine Goepfert, Lorelei (Tim) Sullivan, Odilia (Alex) Lindstrom, and Colleen Goepfert, step-grandchildren, Dawn (Ed) Johnson and Holly (Robert) Helms,17 great-grandkids and three great-great-grandkids, and numerous nieces and nephews, family and friends. Many people loved her and called her grandma. She loved all her family very much and was extremely proud of them all. She changed many lives for the better with her love and support. She will be deeply missed.
Arrangements by Swanson-Peterson Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cokato and Howard Lake, www.swansonpeterson.com.