Nov. 5, 2019
Joyce M. Karl, 86, of Hutchinson passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service was Friday, Nov. 15, at St. John’s Church in Hassan Valley Township with interment in the church cemetery. Officiating was the Rev. Robert Taylor. Organist was Mary Huebert. Soloist was David Swift performing “Precious Lord, Take My Hand.” Congregational hymns were “Count Your Blessings” and “Blessed Assurance.” Honorary casket bearers were Joyce’s grandchildren, Andrew Karl, Anthony Karl, Grant Karl and Evan Karl; and Joyce’s great-granddaughter Josie Karl. Casket bearers were Jerry Eggert, Rick Karl, James Schlueter, David Fuglsang, Greg Nemitz and Gene Runke.
Joyce Margaret (Fuglsang) Karl was born Nov. 15, 1932, in Glencoe, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Andrew and Edith (Hatz) Fuglsang. Joyce was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth, both at First Congregational Church in Glencoe. She received her education in Glencoe and was a graduate of Glencoe High School Class of 1950.
On Nov. 26, 1950, Joyce was united in marriage to Joseph Karl Jr. at First Congregational Church in Glencoe by Reverend Merton. This marriage was blessed with three children, Julie, Jim and Jerome. The family resided on their farm south of Cedar Mills. Joyce and Joseph shared 59 years of marriage until Joseph passed away Aug. 25, 2010.
Along with helping out on the farm, Joyce was employed at Cash Wise Foods in Hutchinson as a “demo” lady. Joyce was an active member of Congregational Church in Hutchinson where she was active in the Women’s Guild. Later, Joyce joined St. John’s Church in Biscay with her husband Joe. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 125 and was also a member of the Red Hat Society. Joyce volunteered at the Hutchinson Health Auxiliary Thrift Shop, was a 4H leader for several years, and was involved in the Home Extension Group in Renville County.
Joyce enjoyed fishing, spending time at the lake, playing cards and Bingo. She especially loved to bake and travel. She was a loving mother and cherished spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
After Joyce received care at Ecumen Oaks Assisted Living, she moved to Litchfield Nursing Home where she was very proud to have played matchmaker for her grandson Evan and his wife Stephanie. She was also happy and blessed to have a great-granddaughter, Josie. On Dec. 23, 2014, Joyce became a resident at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson.
Blessed be her memory.
Joyce is survived by her children, Julie Gierhart of Cliff, New Mexico and Jerome Karl and his wife Julie, of Hutchinson; daughter-in-law, Missy Karl of Fergus Falls; grandsons, Andy Karl, Tony Karl, Grant Karl and his wife Karlee and Evan Karl and his wife Stephanie; great-granddaughter Josie Karl; sister Lorraine Nemitz of St. Cloud; and nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents Andrew and Edith Fuglsang; husband Joseph Karl; son Jim Karl; brothers, Everett Fuglsang and his wife Katherine and Bud Fuglsang and his wife Emmy; and son-in-law Bill Gierhart.
