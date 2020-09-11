Sept. 10, 2020
Joyce L Dilley, 90, of Litchfield died Thursday, Sept. 10, at Sunnyview Assisted Living in Atwater. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at the Church of St. Philip in Litchfield. Walk through visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Johnson—Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service. Interment will be in the Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Joyce Lucille Dilley, the daughter of Francis and Frances (Hartman) Jahn, was born June 10, 1930, in Paynesville. She grew up and received her education in the Paynesville area. Aug. 2, 1947, she was united in marriage to Harold Dilley. They made their home in Litchfield until they moved to Darwin in 1959. Ten years later they moved back to Litchfield. Joyce worked as a cake decorator and deli manager for 17 years at Red Owl and Vince’s Economart. She was an active member at Church of St. Philip. In her spare time, she enjoyed doing needle point, baking, decorating cakes, sewing, camping, and visiting relatives. She and Harold traveled on many trips through the Midwest visiting family.
Joyce is survived by her children, Jean Lewellyn of Oakdale, Nancy (and Lamont) Pearson of Darwin, Kay (and Charles) Eggen of Minot, North Dakota, Mike (and Pat) Dilley of Litchfield, Jerry Dilley of Chaska, Dan (and Cindy) Dilley of Eagan, Deb Dilley and fiancé Donnie Kramp of Hutchinson, Mary (and Doug) Lundberg of Litchfield and Kim Stenmark of Litchfield; 28 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister-in– law Bertha Parker of Des Moines, Iowa.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; husband Harold in 2015; one grandson; five sisters; and one brother.
Please sign our online guestbook at johnsonhagglund.com