Jan. 19, 2021
Joyce E. (Rosenow) Lahr, 75, of Brooklyn Park, formerly Litchfield, passed away Jan. 19 in Phoenix, Arizona after a short battle with COVID-19. Funeral services will be arranged for a later date, likely in May.
Born July 12, 1945, Joyce grew up and attended school in Litchfield. She married Robert Lahr Sept 9, 1963, and moved to the Twin Cities where she raised her family, worked at Dayton’s and Macy’s, retiring in 2009. Joyce enjoyed golfing, sewing, gardening, playing cards, shopping and spending time with her grandchildren. She was an active member of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Plymouth where she regularly volunteered for events.
She is survived by husband, Robert; daughters, Lisa (Eric) Markley, Krista (Grant) Johnson, and Amy (Phil) Boxwell; son, Jon Lahr; and grandchildren, Jamie, Olivia, Ava and Sydney. Also surviving are sisters, Jean (Wally) Blomker, and Jane (Gaylin) Croonquis; brother Ralph (Josie) Rosenow; sister-in-law Sue Rosenow; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Dorthy (Werner) and Albert Rosenow; and two brothers, Warren and Lyle Rosenow.