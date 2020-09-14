Oct. 22, 2019
Joyce M. Neumann, 85, passed away Oct. 22, 2019. A celebration of life will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at the Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji. Interment will be at the Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson
Joyce M. Neumann was born Aug. 29, 1934, the daughter of Leland and Eva (Burns) Ferdon, in Duluth. Joyce was baptized as an infant, in the Catholic Church of Bruce, Wisconsin. She grew up and received her education in Duluth, entering the Beauty Academy at the age of 17. She met and married Trevor Hutchinson and had two daughters, Adair and Candace. Later, she married Ralph Neumann and they had a son, Theodore (Ted). Ralph’s daughter, Jody reunited with the family, later. Joyce and Ralph were married almost 40 years until the time of his death from prostate cancer.
In 1962, the family moved from Duluth to Hutchinson. They bought the Lake Marion Ballroom in Brownton and later created the Village Shop. Joyce worked as the popcorn and ticket lady and later helped start and manage the Village Shop. As a young mother, Joyce volunteered at Burns Manor, cleaning up after the builders and cutting and fixing hair. She was a pink lady at the old hospital on Glen St. and then the new one. Joyce was a Girl Scout leader and served on the council for several years. She also volunteered at the EUB Thrift Shop and was Ted’s Boy Scout leader for three years. Joyce became a realtor for Peterson Paulson back in the day when there were very few women realtors. She then went on to become a travel agent and worked for World Travel for 10 years before retiring to move to Arizona.
Joyce was a member of the Crow River Country Club and Eastern Star. She raised three children and maintained the family home. During her lifetime, Joyce enjoyed many hobbies and interests. She pursued many artistic endeavors, as well. From hat making in Duluth, sewing, embroidery and cross stitch, reading, porcelains, painting and growing flowers. She was a talented decorator and a classy lady. She always knew how to make spaces beautiful and welcoming. After Ralph’s death in 2003. Joyce moved from Arizona to Bemidji where she and Ralph had a cabin for many summers. She continued to winter in Arizona until she was no longer able to fly. She will be greatly missed by family and friends, alike.
She is survived by her children; Adair Leigh Neumann Ferdon of Sante Fe, New Mexico and her children, Corey and Risa Dimond; Candace Elizabeth Neumann Burk and her children, Benjamin and Mandy; Brandon and Raquel Burk all of Bemidji, and Elizabeth Burk of Land O Lakes, Florida; Theodore(Ted) Ralph and Wanda Neumann of Glencoe, and their children Everett, Christina and Joseph Neumann; Jody Carlon of Scottsdale, Arizona and her children Nathaniel and Jonathan CaOct. 22, 201rlon; many great-grandchildren, and even great-great-grandchildren; sister Barbara Ferdon Sawyer; brother Jerry Ferdon; brother in law Lowell and Adeline Neumann; many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband Ralph; brother Bob Ferdon; and sisters, Jean Montgomery and Sara Ferdon.
