Feb. 16, 2020
Joyce Marie Mogensen, 61, of Litchfield passed away peacefully surrounded by family, Feb. 16, at her home. Memorial service will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness in Litchfield.
Joyce was born July 20, 1958, to Melvin and Janice (Schuman) Schroeder in Buffalo.
On Oct. 29, 1977, Joyce was married to Mark Mogensen in Howard Lake. They lived in Litchfield where they were blessed with five children, Christina, Stephanie, Jason, Mishael, and Cassie.
Joyce enjoyed her work as a program service coordinator for Mykkanen Foster and Waivered Services for 26 years in Annandale. Joyce had a passion for fine culinary arts and decorating cakes. She also enjoyed spending time in her flower and vegetable gardens.
Joyce is survived by her husband Mark; daughter Christina (Tim) Chandler and their children, Gavin, Aiden and Keegan, daughter Stephanie (Damien) Buss and their children, Evee, Lincoln, Eli, Lucas and Eden Rose, son Jason (Heidi) Mogensen and their children, Oscar, August, Georgia and Vivian, daughter Mishael (Peter) Schweikert and their children, Jenna, Jackson, Harrison and Helena, and daughter, Cassie (Andrew) Dingmann and their child Freya.
She was preceded in death by her parents Melvin and Janice Schroeder.