Jan. 27, 2022
Joyce LaRayne Reinke 98, of Hutchinson, passed away Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Tuesday, Feb 1, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church with interment in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Cedar Mills Township. Clergy officiating was The Rev. Gerhard Bode. Organist was Dr. Joan DeVee Dixon. Soloist was Kruse Quartet, “Amazing Grace”. Congregational hymns were “Just as I Am” and “Jesus Loves Me”. Urn bearers were Preston Pearson, Nate Pearson and Jordan Dahl.
Joyce L. Reinke was born at home on Feb. 19, 1923, in Elizabeth. She was the daughter of Benjamin and Helga (Rasmussen) Knobel. Joyce was baptized as an infant on July 15, 1923, and later confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran, Cedar Mills in July 1945. She received her education in schools by Elizabeth, and Fergus Falls, graduating from Litchfield High School in 1940.
On July 13, 1945, Joyce was united in marriage to Harold Reinke at St. John’s Lutheran Church Parsonage in Cedar Mills Township. They farmed their entire married life in the Corvuso area until retirement. This marriage was blessed with four children, Ronald, Gwen, Kim, and Michelle. Joyce and Harold resided in Cedar Mills Township, and shared 45 years of marriage before the passing of Harold on April 24, 1991. Joyce then moved to Hutchinson.
Joyce’s first love was being a homemaker, wife and mother. She later worked part-time at Janousek’s Café and Hutch Laundromat in Hutchinson. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Joyce was also a member of the Hospital Auxiliary, where she worked as a volunteer at the coffee shop.
Joyce enjoyed the Ladies Church group at St. John’s, County Extension, Corvuso 4-H Go-Getters, playing cards, going to the lake, napping in the sun, reading extensively and vacations with family and friends. Joyce loved Schwarz ser (duck soup) and hosted many suppers with this special meal. She especially enjoyed spending time with, and feeding, her family, grandchildren and friends!
Joyce passed away on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson, at the age of 98 years. Blessed be her memory.
Joyce is survived by her daughters, Gwen (Tom) Dahl of Hutchinson, Kim (Lowell) Pearson of Hutchinson, Michelle Bullert of Hutchinson; grandsons, Preston and Andrea Pearson of Cameron, Wisconsin, Nathan and Jenny Pearson of Savage, Jordan and Alanna Dahl of Hutchinson; great grandchildren, Cole, AJ and Casey Pearson, Jacob and Lauren Pearson, Leera, Sadie, and Trevor Dahl; brothers-in-law, Myron (Roberta) Reinke of Hutchinson, Gordon (Sharon) Reinke of Hutchinson, Mark (Bernice) Reinke rural Litchfield; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Helga Knobel; husband Harold Reinke; son Ronald Reinke; sister Marlys Ryti; and brother Maurice (Moe) Knobel.
