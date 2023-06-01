May 28, 2023
Joyce Hicks, 83, died in San Angelo, Texas on Sunday, May 28, 2023 at the age of 83. Joyce will be laid to rest at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens in San Angelo.
Joyce Carol Wright Wilde Hicks was born in Buffalo Lake on May 16, 1940. After attending a one-room country school, Joyce received the greater share of her education in Hutchinson, and was a proud member of the Hutchinson High School graduating class of 1958.
Following graduation, Joyce attended St. Cloud State College for one year. Then life took a turn when she finally met her long-time Air Force pen pal stationed in Iceland. Shortly thereafter, Joyce and Thomas Wilde were married at a military ceremony at Offutt Air Force Base on Jan. 23, 1960, in Omaha, Nebraska. When Tom received his Honorable Discharge from the service, the couple and their first son moved to Hutchinson.
Other locations and jobs followed for Joyce, Tom and an expanding family of seven, before settling in Mankato, for several years while Tom finished college. The family then relocated to Manning, Iowa, for a year before settling in Dallas, Texas, in 1973. In 1978 Joyce quit her job at Alford's Refrigerated Warehouse in Dallas to help with the phone and bookkeeping duties for the family business and to take care of her growing children. After Tom's death in 1980, Joyce married Harold Hicks on July 25, 1981, and after living in Lawson, Missouri and Duncan, Oklahoma, they settled in San Angelo, Texas, in 1985.
Joyce worked a few jobs in San Angelo before taking a job with The West Texas Rehab, where she worked and volunteered until she retired in 2000. After retirement she helped out her church, Lake View Bible Church and in July 2021 the church dedicated "Hicks Fellowship Hall" to both Joyce and Harold for all their years of service. In her spare time, Joyce was an avid reader and also enjoyed gardening, baking, sewing, doing cross-stitch and working on Harold's N-Scale Train Layout, which took up an entire room in their home.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Harold Hicks of San Angelo, Texas; and her five children, Douglas (Tamolyne) Wilde of St. Cloud, Sheila (Jeff) Quintana of Granbury, Texas, Duane (Vickie) Wilde of Garland, Texas, Daniel (Debbie) Wilde also of Garland, and Shannon (Alan) Gillespie of Snyder, Texas. She is further survived by 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; her brothers, Jerry (Sandy) Wright of Hutchinson, Ken Wright of Caledonia, Lee Wright of Dassel; brother-in-law, Darwin Clausen of La Crescent.
Joyce was preceded in death by her former husband, Thomas Wilde; her parents, Woodrow and Carol Wright of Hutchinson; sister, Kathryn Ann (Darwin) Clausen of La Crescent; sister-in-law, Ursula (Ken) Wright of Caledonia; granddaughter, Brittney Dawn Wilde of San Angelo, Texas; great-grandson, Ezra Wilde of Waxahachie, Texas.