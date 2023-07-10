June 7, 2023
Juanita Dorien (Tews) Buss, 84, passed away peacefully in her home on June 7. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Peace Lutheran Church in Huchinson. Internment and family memorial service will be Saturday, July 22, at Peace Lutheran Church Cemetery in Hutchinson. Celebration of life will follow (with noon luncheon) at her son’s home, where she resided, 17825 215th St., Hutchinson.
She was born March 2, 1939, in Acoma Township, the daughter of Clarence and Gladys (Lange) Tews. She was baptized March 26, 1939, in her home and was confirmed in her faith April 6, 1952, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. She went to District 21 for elementary education and graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1957.
On Oct. 22, 1961, she was united in marriage to Willis Buss at Peace Lutheran Church. This marriage was blessed with three children, Kevin Buss, Darcy (Buss) Hoff and Rachelle (Buss) Hanenberger. Juanita and Willis resided in Hutchinson until 1974 when they moved to their residence in rural Hutchinson. Juanita held employment at Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing, Burns Manor, and DeAnn’s Country Village Shop. She also assisted with her brother and son in their farming operations. In her spare time, she enjoyed quilting, working on 4-H projects beginning with her children and continuing on with her grandchildren, niece Danielle Tews, and nephew Kyle Tews.
Juanita is survived by her siblings, Esmeralda (Tews) and her husband Jerry Miller, Keith and his wife Pamela (Muenzer) Tews; children, Kevin Buss and his wife Lori (Olsen), Darcy (Buss) and her husband Donn Hoff, Rachelle (Buss) and her husband Mark Hanenberger; grandchildren, Craig and his wife Georgia, Brigette and her partner David, Kelsey and her husband Derek, Kayla and her husband Drew, Mariah and her partner Brady, Connor and his wife Madi; great-grandchild, Casey Will; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willis Buss; grandson, Neo Hanenberger; and parents, Clarence and Gladys (Lange) Tews.