Sept. 21, 2022
Judith Kathryn Brewster, 73, of Silver Lake, passed away Sept. 21 at The Estates in St. Louis Park. Memorial service was Oct. 18 at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Jim Levitt. Special music (CD) was “I’ll Be Seeing You”, “Amazing Grace” and “On Eagle’s Wings”.
She was born July 6, 1949, in Minneapolis, the daughter of Carol R. and Edna M. (Miller) Hutchins. Judith received her education in Monticello and Hutchinson and was a graduate of Hutchinson High School Class of 1967.
She resided in St. Cloud, Moorhead, Hutchinson and Silver Lake. She enjoyed photography, watercolor painting, crafting, and country western line dancing. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Judith is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Ian) Levitt and Laura (Jake Larsen) Brewster; grandchildren, Sten Larsen, Serena Levitt, and Waverly Larsen; sisters, Meredith Sterner, Carol Uecker, Rebecca Hutchins, and Linda Wendolek; sister in-law Sue Hutchins; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Judith was preceded in death by her parents, Carol and Edna Hutchins; brother Chuck Hutchins; sister Nancy Murphy; brothers-in-law, Steve Uecker, Bob Sterner, and Bob Wendolek; and partner Bob Markwardt.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that a donation be made to the local Food Shelf.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.