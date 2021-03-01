Feb. 26, 2021
Judith “Judy” Ann Prieve, 72, of Hutchinson, passed away Friday at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson.
She was born Nov. 19, 1948, to Donald and Mary Jane (Telecky) Burmeister in Hutchinson. She was baptized and confirmed in her faith at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Judith was raised on a farm north of Hutchinson, where she had many good memories with her parents and brother, Jim. She attended elementary school in a one-room classroom in the country. Judy would either walk, be given a ride by her parents, or ride their horse to class. Not only did she receive the three R’s of an education, but learned values and respect. Judy graduated from Hutchinson High School with the Class of 1966.
On Nov. 29, 1965, in Salinas, Tennessee, she was married to John Edward Prieve. The couple bought their first house on Dale Street in Hutchinson, where they started their life together. They were young with little money, but they were in love and determined to make a good life.
Their family started with the birth of a son, Richard, and later a daughter, Lori. John and Judy purchased the family farm in 1974, where they raised their family, farmed, and made an honest living. They made their house a home.
Judy worked at 3M in Hutchinson for 30 years. She made many friends with her coworkers. Her favorite day of work was her last one, and was happy to retire in 2008. Retirement looked good on her.
Judy loved to garden. She planted many colorful flowers and always had a vegetable garden with a beautiful harvest each summer. Judy loved to play cards and work on word finds. She also enjoyed feeding and watching her birds as they came to her many feeders. Her home was always decorated for every holiday and loved all the seasons Minnesota has to offer. She also enjoyed traveling with her family and friends. The Vikings, Twins and “Wilds” were always on the TV if they were playing. It was always a good Sunday when the Vikings won and the Packers lost. She cheered proudly for all the Minnesota sports teams and they provided her with lots of entertainment, sometimes as frustrating as it might be.
The best title given to Judy was Grandma, and she was incredibly proud of her grandchildren and was their biggest supporter. Oh, how she could cheer! Their success was her success.
Judy will be remembered for her kindness, helping hands and her fun-loving laugh. She was always happy when things went well for others and seemed to truly wish for the best for all she loved. Judy’s home was always open and the best conversations and laughs were always around her kitchen table where you could share a cup of coffee or Diet Coke. At the end of each visit or phone call there was a genuine “I love you.”
She was happiest at her “little house” on the farm and found peace there, especially in her last few years. Judy loved the memories she made on her farm throughout the years. She cherished visits and time spent with family and friends. Judy knows that we all loved her as much as she loved us. Love is the greatest gift of all.
Blessed be her memory.
Judith is survived by her children, Richard Prieve and his wife Nancy, of Alexandria, Lori Salmela and her husband Bill, of Dassel; grandchildren, Connor Prieve, Colton Prieve, Cade Salmela, Macy Salmela; brother James Burmeister of Stewart; many other relatives and friends.
Judith was preceded in death by her husband John Prieve; father Donald Burmeister; step-father Norbert Huffman; mother Mary Jane Huffman; father-in-law and mother-in-law Albert and Elizabeth Prieve; sisters-in-law, Joanne Burmeister, Doris Betker, Shirley Chapek; brothers-in-law, Clifford Betker, Jim Moquist, Larry Chapek; niece Julie Kirchoff.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.