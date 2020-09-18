Sept. 10, 2020
Judith Mattsson, 84, passed away Sept. 10 at Harmony River in Hutchinson. Because of Covid-19, there will be an outdoor memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the First Presbyterian Church, 225 N. Holcombe Ave., Litchfield, with Pastor Gordy Pennertz officiating. Face masks with proper social distancing will be evident. If it’s raining, bring your umbrellas.
Judith Mattsson successfully “aged in place” at her home with the special assistance of Ecumen Home Health Care staff and volunteers for years and with the help of her neighbors and folks in Litchfield who provided a whole list of services. The entire family of Judith Mattsson expresses our sincerest gratitude.
In celebration of Judith Mattsson’s life, the following text is by invitation and is unedited. This is exactly how Judith Mattsson would want her obituary written, including the photo taken at a grocery store in St Paul by her son Daniel.
Only surviving son, Mark Jefferis.
From sister Marilyn:
Judith Sommers Pratt Mattsson was born Nov. 7, 1935, (the oldest of three daughters born to Dorothy Sommers and Donald Pratt) She grew up on Abbott Avenue in South Minneapolis and attended Southwest High School (where she was a star in Oscar Dahle’s Vocal Choir.) Following graduation, she enrolled in the Minneapolis School of Art and Design, where she met her husband Tom Jefferis. They had three artistic sons born to them: Mark, Michael, and Daniel. After many years Judith married Dr. Patrick Mattsson and resided in Litchfield, where she shared with everyone her love of her home, music, art, and dressmaking. Judith passed away Sept. 10 at Harmony River Home in Hutchinson under the loving care of its hospice staff.
From sister Katie:
When I think of Judy the first thing I think is that I will miss her. I liked to talk to her. You could always call her, she was always be there, and be glad you called. She was a very nice person, too, fun, too, and she liked to sing. She would sing for anyone, the nurses in the nursing home, her neighbors, anybody. She was proud to remember being a soloist in high school. Mr. Dahle, the choir director, always singled her out. He even accepted me into the choir because I was her sister. Our mother used to say Judy wasn't an easy child to raise. Judy would encourage "naughty " behavior, like stuffing leaves in the neighbor's mailbox on Halloween or ringing the neighbor's doorbell and running away. It was fun to be her sister. She would get caught, too, but I wouldn't. There were just two girls until Judy was 10 years old. I was seven when our little sister, Marilyn, was born. We loved her. Judy was remarkably interested in other people and those connected to them. Like Joanne and her tall children. She knew which basketball team they played for and genuinely cared. Like I said, I will miss her.
From husband Patrik Mattsson’s daughters Carol, Emily, Bernice and June:
Judy had more than enough unconditional love for the seven children she eventually had. After her marriage to Patrik Mattsson, she successfully blended two families and made sure that everyone had a valued place. Judy loved each one of her children as an individual. She identified their emerging talents and praised and supported them. I'm grateful she was our mother. Judy's unconditional love extended to her five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was someone who deeply cared about family. We will miss her.
And from her dear friend Joanne Wesley:
Judith was a passionate person who found joy in everyday life. She will be remembered as an excellent tailor, couturier and seamstress. Alteration for the “hard to fit” figure was one of her special gifts.
Judith was an artist who shared her talents freely with her children, nieces, nephews and neighborhood kids, always encouraging their creativity. She was known as Auntie Judy to many children, (related or not), and she was the fun Auntie! She let you play with her art supplies, the antique toys and her amazing doll house. Judith had a flare for drama. She found her way to the stage of several community theater productions wherever she lived. If she was not in the production, she was in the audience appreciating the talents of others. She loved all kinds of music and movies. She was known to sing and dance anywhere she happened to be, bringing a smile to those around her. She was a devoted lover of pets and all things wildlife. Judith and her faithful, German Shepherd companion Xitty were noteworthy members of Litchfield society. Judith will be dearly missed by her family and friends.