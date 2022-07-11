July 4, 2022
Judith M. Rademacher, 67, of Glencoe, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022, at Glencoe Regional Health Hospital in Glencoe. Funeral service was Friday, July 8, at Riverside Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Arnold Allison. Pianist was Carol Dragt. Song leaders were Riverside Worship Team. Congregational hymns were, “I Can Only Imagine”, “Goodness Of God”, “How Great Is Our God” and “Lion”. Special music was “Jesus Loves Me”. Soloist was Sara Miller. Honorary casket bearers were, Christopher Rademacher, Justin Rademacher, Jacob Rademacher. Casket bearers were, Christopher Rademacher, Justin Rademacher, Jonathan Rademacher, Jacob Rademacher, Kent Rademacher, Brian Rademacher.
Judith M. Rademacher was born on June 30, 1955 in Watertown. She was the daughter of Russel Lange and Janola Borchart. Judith was baptized as an adult in 2021 at Riverside Church in Hutchinson. She received her education in Watertown, and was a graduate of the Watertown High School Class of 1973. She furthered her education at Minneapolis Community College studying social work and chemical and drug dependency studies.
On Oct. 17, 1981, Judith was united in marriage to Keith Rademacher at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Winsted. This marriage was blessed with five children Christopher, Justin, Jonathan, Alicia, and Jacob. Judith and Keith resided in Winsted, Lester Prairie, Hutchinson, and later moved to Glencoe. They shared 40 years of marriage.
Judith was employed at Hutchinson Technology for ten years and later at Cedar Crest Estates as a night time supervisor. Judith had a very strong faith. She was a devoted member of Riverside Church and she was a volunteer as a Prayer Warrior.
Judith enjoyed worship services at Riverside Church, gardening, sewing, quilting, crocheting, target shooting and bible study. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren, friends and growing her relationship with God.
Judith was diagnosed with cancer on July 1, 2021 and lost her battle on July 4, 2022 at Glencoe Regional Health Hospital, at the age of 67 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Judith is survived by her husband, Keith Rademacher of Glencoe; children, Christopher (Jonie) Rademacher of Prairie City, Iowa, Justin (Joy) Rademacher of Fort Myers, Florida, Jonathan (Kristi) Rademacher of Kenosha, Wisconsin, Alicia Rademacher of Glencoe, Jacob Rademacher of Brooklyn Center; grandchildren, Caleb Rademacher, Eli Rademacher, Karsyn Rademacher, Declyn Rademacher, Avalina Rademacher, Ellovee Rademacher; siblings, Carol Dragt and Russel Lange; many other relatives and friends.
Judith is preceded in death by her parents, Russel Lange and Janola Borchardt; step-father Ray Nelson; brother-in-law, Perry Dragt; sister, Bonnie Strei and her husband Ronnie.
