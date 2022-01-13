Jan. 9, 2022
Judith Radunz, 82, of Acoma Township, passed away Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at her home in Acoma Township. Memorial Service was Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church Hutchinson, with interment in Peace Lutheran Church Cemetery in Hutchinson. Clergy Officiating was The Rev. Gerhard Bode. Organist was Dr. Joan DeVee Dixon. Congregational hymns were, "What a Friend We Have in Jesus", "Jesus Savior Pilot Me" and "I'm But a Stranger Here". Casket bearers were Melissa Nelson, Cassandra Radunz, Damon Krueger, Alison Radunz, Hailey Krueger, Ruby Radunz.
Judith Louise Radunz was born on June 25, 1939, in Hutchinson. She was the daughter of Walter and Florence (Kallath) Luedtke. Judy was baptized as an infant on July 25, 1939, and later confirmed in her faith as a youth on May 24, 1953. She received her education in Hutchinson and was a graduate with the Hutchinson High School class of 1957.
On July 11, 1959, Judith was united in marriage to Bruce Radunz at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Acoma Township, McLeod County. This marriage was blessed with four children, Mark, Larry, Paul, and Sarah. Bruce and Judy resided and farmed on a family century farm northwest of Hutchinson, in Acoma Township. They shared 53 years of marriage.
Judy was employed by Hutchinson Technology and Peace Lutheran Church. She retired in 2000. Judy was a devoted member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Judy enjoyed volunteering at church and doing genealogy research. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Judy passed away on Jan. 9, 2022, at her home, at the age of 82 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Judy is survived by her sons, Larry (Pamela) Radunz of Acoma Township, Paul (Kristin) Radunz of Elsworth, Wisconsin; daughter Sarah Radunz of Acoma Township; sisters, Jan Werner of Dassel, Joanne Spletter of Arizona, Nancy Blumhoefer of Fairfax; grandchildren, Melissa (Rick) Nelson, Alison Radunz, Ruby Radunz, Cassandra (Becca Rancour) Radunz, Damon Krueger, Hailey (fiancé Brian) Krueger; great grandchildren, Megan Nelson and Dacotah Nelson; many step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Judy is preceded in death by her husband Bruce Radunz; son Mark Radunz.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.