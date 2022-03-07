March 5, 2022
Judith M. Weber, 70, of French Lake, died Saturday, March 5, at the Buffalo Hospital after a two year battle with cancer. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 11, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Annandale with The Rev. John Meyer as Celebrant. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel, Annandale and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church. A prayer service will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral chapel. The St. Ignatius Music Ministry will provide music for the service. The service will be live-streamed on the funeral home website. Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House.
Judith Mary Benoit was born Oct. 2, 1951, in St. Cloud, the eldest of 13 children, to Walter and Laura (Paul) Benoit. Judy grew up in Sauk Rapids, where she graduated from K.L. Halvorson High School in 1969. She then obtained her associate's degree from St. Cloud State University. On Aug. 16, 1975, Judy was united in marriage to Theodore Weber at St. Theresa of the Pines in Nederland, Colorado. They made their home in Colorado for 17 years, before moving to Darwin in 1988. After a short time, they settled at their current home in French Lake Township. Judy worked as a claims specialist for State Farm Insurance; she proudly retired from State Farm after over 40 years of service. Judy was a member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church, where she was also a confirmation teacher for many years. Judy also gave much of her time as a volunteer at Quiet Oaks Hospice House. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, gathering with family, and spoiling her grandchildren.
Judy is survived by her husband of 46 years, Ted of French Lake; sons, Cory of St. Cloud and Casey (Lissa) Weber of French Lake; stepson Blaine Weber of French Lake; seven grandchildren, Teddy, Dylan, Beth, Victoria, Evelyn, Hayley, and Ben; siblings, Shirley Springer of St. Cloud, Ken (Peg) Benoit of Sauk Rapids, Pat (Roger) Tellinghuisen of Pease, Larry (Betty) Benoit of Sauk Rapids, Dale (Terry) Benoit of Pease, Cindy (Paul) Wesenberg of Sauk Rapids, Gary (Pam) Benoit of Sauk Rapids, Janet (Mark) Kaschmitter of Sauk Rapids, Gail (Lloyd) Solarz of Sartell, Rocky (JoAnn) Benoit of Sauk Rapids, and Randy (Val) Benoit of Monticello; brother-in-law John McDonald of Menahga; and many, many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepdaughter Stacey Weber; and sister Joan Winkelman McDonald.
