Jan. 11, 2020
Judy M. Kuechle, 76, of Forest City died Saturday, Jan. 11, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at St. Matthew’s United Church of Christ in Forest City. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service, with a 7 p.m. prayer service. Interment will be in Forest City Cemetery.
Judy Mary Kuechle, daughter of Ernest and Rosella (Stenger) Ray, was born Nov. 3, 1943, in Forest Prairie Township, Meeker County. She started her education at District 44 School and then attended St. Anthony’s School through the eighth grade. She then attended and graduated from Kimball High School in 1962. Judy moved to the cities and worked a few years at Honeywell.
On Feb. 16, 1963, she was united in marriage to Myron Kuechle at St. Mathew’s church in Forest City. They made their home in rural Forest City. Judy worked a while at Finger Hut before taking time to raise her children. She also enjoyed sewing with her twin sister Jane for 22 years. They were known as the “Satin Stitchers”, making many beautiful wedding and bridesmaid dresses.
Judy was very sociable and was a member of several groups including, birthday club, slumber ladies, foxy five and card club. She hosted several parties and holiday gatherings each year. She was an active member of St. Matthew’s Church where she sewed many banners, taught Sunday school and confirmation. She enjoyed sewing, embroidery and crochet and making hundreds of personalized aprons, dish towels, dollies and quilts. She enjoyed watching her “soaps”. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband.
Her family was very important. She hosted the Fisher-Kuechle Christmas luncheon so that the women of her twin sister’s family and the women of her own family could also spend time together. She dearly loved being a twin and spending time with her. Judy will be remembered as “the picture lady” after amassing thousands of pictures, which her family will treasure.
She is survived by her husband Myron Kuechle of Forest City; children, Christopher (Char) Kuechle of Darwin, Bonnie Holm of Sauk Rapids and Barbara (Nathan) Voigt of Kimball; grandchildren, Kelly Jo Lemke, Hannah Kuechle, Samantha Holm and Riley Voigt; great-grandson Briggs; twin sister Jane (Dick) Fisher of Forest City; and sister-in-law Alva Ray of Litchfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents; mother-in-law Irene Kuechle Meline; sisters, Betty (Kenneth) Sholtes and Joan (Clifford) Loch; and brother Ernest Ray, Jr.
