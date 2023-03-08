March 4, 2023
Judy Kay Quale, 65, of Hutchinson died Saturday, March 4, at her home surrounded by her family. A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, March 17, at First Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Lunch will be served after the service.
Judy was born June 24, 1957 in St. Paul, to Stanley and Mavis (Gruis) Quale. She graduated from Eden Valley-Watkins High School in 1976 and St. Cloud Technical College with an AAS degree in medical technology.
Throughout her life, Judy worked at Animal Fair in Eden Valley, LPC/Innovex, Minnesota Rubber, and delivered pizzas for Pizza Hut in Litchfield. In her retirement, she worked at Simply Quimby in Dassel, which she loved.
Judy was well known by many and many called her grandma Judy. Judy would talk to anyone and became friends with people easily. She loved her family and spent time at events that her grandchildren participated in. She loved Mickey Mouse, girls’ weekend at the casino, and family weekend at Bonnie and Bill’s cabin. Judy loved to gamble, whether it was at the casino, scratch off lottery tickets, pull tabs, or bingo. She enjoyed crafting and visiting at Simply Quimby. She loved her dog, Lola who would be in the car with her wherever she went, her cat Minnie Pearl, and Duke “the Dick”.
In the last six years, Judy has had some major health struggles that she had overcome until Aug. 2022. At that time she moved to her daughter’s home for extra care.
Judy is survived by her daughter, Tracy (Todd) Anderson of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Estaban Trevino Jr. (Yulya) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Zionna Schrader of Hutchinson, Elise (Isaac) Thomas of Flagstaff, Arizona; great-granddaughters, Alayna and Amariah; bonus daughter, Carrie (Gabriel) Briseno, and children Katie, Anthony and Mason of Cokato; her sisters, Sandy (Joseph) Moehrle of Eden Valley, Pam (David) Kelly of Cokato; sisters-in-law, Darlene Wendroth of Litchfield and Linda Gade of Cold Spring; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Xaine Schrader; brother, Gary Quale; sisters, Bonnie Feist and Marguerite Quale and infant sister Theresa; step-father, Walter Wendroth; step-brother, Robert Wendroth.
The family would like to thank Meeker Memorial Hospital doctors and staff for all the great care provided to Judy throughout the years. They would also like to thank Allina Health Hospice for the amazing end of life care given to Judy and her family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Swanson Peterson Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.