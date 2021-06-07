June 6, 2021
Julie Ann Buechler, 75, of Litchfield died Sunday at the St. Cloud Hospital. A 10 a.m. visitation followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday is planned at the Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield.
The daughter of Ray and Elsie (Hagley) Nelson, she was born June 1, 1946, in Aberdeen, South Dakota. She graduated from Bowdle High School in 1964 and continued her education at the School of Commerce in Aberdeen, pursuing a degree in nursing. Julie was united in marriage to Leo Buechler at the First Baptist Church in Ipswich, South Dakota, Dec. 11, 1965. Together Leo and Julie moved to Litchfield in 1980. She worked at Litchfield Precision Components for many years, retiring in 2011.
Julie is survived by her husband Leo of Litchfield; children, Craig of Richmond, and Patti (Neil) Portner of Coal Valley, Illinois; grandchildren, Michael (Kelsey) Buechler, Kayli (Luke) McCann, Preston Buechler, Kyle Portner and Jarod Portner; great-grandchildren, Braxtyn Buechler, Briggs Buechler and Caleb McCann; and siblings, Kenneth (Delores) Nelson, Lyle (Roxanne) Nelson and LaVonne (Melvin) Rohrbach.
She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Elsie Nelson; daughter-in-law Kelly Buechler (wife of Craig); and a sister, Venerva Kraft.
